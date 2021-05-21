Wanaparthy: SP Apoorva Rao warns tough action against lockdown violators

Wanaparthy: After observing several people, especially youth roaming on the roads and giving silly excuses for coming out, District Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao instructed police personnel to implement lockdown strictly and to take stringent action on the violators of lockdown norms.

The SP conducted surprise inspection in Rajiv Chowk, new bus stand, Ramalayam and Pebbair road area in Wanaparthy on Thursday and directed the police manning these areas to be strict against the violators.

She said lockdown was implemented to stop spread of coronavirus and for people's safety and not meant for the police to book challans and seize vehicles. She said that they have noticed during the last nine days of lockdown that many people were deliberately violating lockdown norms and roaming on the roads without valid reason and purpose.

The SP suggested the public to complete their works between 6 am to 10 am and the police will take stringent action against the violators.

Even during the relaxation period in the morning, SP Apoorva Rao suggested the public to strictly ensure Covid safety measures like wearing masks, maintain social distance, use hand sanitizers and avoid large gatherings in markets.