Warangal: Civic body takes serious note of illegal structures

Warangal: The Warangal Urban District administration is in a mission mode to remove the illegal structures that have come up occupying the storm-water drains. The Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu who along with Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected the progress of removal of encroachments on Monday said that all the nalahs would be restored as per the past records.

"The Special Task Force constituted for the removal of illegal structures has already conducted a review meeting with the municipal, irrigation, R&B and revenue officials, and chalked out an action plan,' the Collector said.

He expressed confidence that the task would be completed within a month. Along with the encroachments, the administration is also clearing the solid waste and thorny bushes in the nalahs, he added.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that a joint survey of illegal structures is being conducted by the town planning and irrigation officials. She said that they have identified as many as 922 dilapidated buildings in the Corporation limits and majority of them were already razed.