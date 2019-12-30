Warangal: Cops warn New Year revellers

Warangal: 'Revellers, hold your exuberance during the New Year. The Warangal Police Commissionerate has deployed no less 110 special police teams to keep a tab on revellers, who create nuisance on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday celebrating the New Year 2020.'



In a bid to make the New Year occasion accident-free, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said that they have deployed police teams armed with breath analysers to check drunk driving. He also made it clear that no permission was given to any hotel, function hall or institutions to celebrate New Year or conduct any programmes on the occasion. Any kind of celebrations such as dancing, singing, blaring out music on the occasion are prohibited to ensure law and order in the city.

The Commissioner said that the revellers who infringe the police advisory would have to face stringent action. The police in Parkal and Jangaon would also implement these restrictions. Meanwhile, the police had banned entry of heavy vehicles into the city until 2 am Wednesday. The liquor shops would have to follow the existing timings and any deviation in this regard would be allowed.

Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G Patil told the people to dial 100 in case of any distress during the New Year. He told the youth not to cause any trouble to their families by going eccentric during the New Year. He said anyone breaking the law and found to be involved in illegal activities will be dealt with seriously.

Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said that drunken driving to attract a fine up to Rs 10,000 and jail term. He appealed to people to celebrate the New Year in a peaceful manner. The denizens have no permission to conduct celebrations from 8 pm to 1 am during the New Year. "The target is to ensure zero accident and incident-free New Year.