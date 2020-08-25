Warangal: 'Government committed to upliftment of poor' says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Warangal: The TRS government has been lending support to agriculture infrastructure and ancillary activities such as agro processing units, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.

Speaking at a programme along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Raiparthy mandal in Warangal Rural district on Monday, he said that the KCR government has paved way for white revolution by giving fillip to dairy development.

Later, the Ministers released over 9 lakh fish seedlings into Mylaram Balancing Reservoir. It's learnt that the government has plans to release 2.52 crore fish seedlings in 851 tanks of the district.

Elsewhere no other State in the country was ready to implement such a big scheme, he said, referring to the sheep distribution scheme in Telangana. Distributing Kisan Credit Cards to the dairy farmers along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Thorrur in Mahbubabad district on Monday, he said that the State government has so far distributed 3.60 lakh sheep units in the first phase. The government is ready to supply another 28,000 units, he said, stating that it would be of immense help to the poor Golla and Kurumas (Yadavas).

The TRS government has been implementing the scheme for welfare of Golla and Kurumas as part of uplifting the community professionals to get more income and make better living.

Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that even though the State was in financial crunch due to Covid-19 lockdown, the KCR government was providing succor to the farming community.