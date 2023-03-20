Warangal: Sparkrill ’23 ends on a grand note

Warangal: The three-day fiesta Sparkrill '23 of the SR University concluded on a grand note at the Ananhasagar campus in Hanumakonda district on Sunday.

The music programme by the Revanth Band enthralled the students. Earlier in the afternoon, students participated in RC Racing and Treasure Hunt programmes. SR University Vice-Chancellor G R C Reddy distributed prizes to the students who excelled in various events.

Student Welfare Dean Syed Musthaq Ahmed, Convener A Rajeshwar Rao and co-convener Monisha were among others present.