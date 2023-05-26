Live
- Vijayawada: NT Rama Rao centenary celebrations in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Centre planning PLI scheme for basic chemicals sector: Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- Sebi to issue new MF norms soon
- Vijayawada: Role of psychologists in society lauded
- Look at alternative economic models
- Vijayawada: Sportswear distributed to summer camp students
- Vijayawada: Mobile Dental Vehicle flagged off
- Co-developmental Technology Innovation Centre opens at IITH
- Kadapa: Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju expresses ire over delay in construction works
- Golden Gate Bridge opened
Warangal: Tribal kid amuses Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao
Highlights
Dharavath Akshith was the cynosure of all eyes at the BRS cadres’ Atmeeya Sammelanam programme at Pedda Vangara in Palakurthi Constituency on Friday.
Warangal : Dharavath Akshith was the cynosure of all eyes at the BRS cadres’ Atmeeya Sammelanam programme at Pedda Vangara in Palakurthi Constituency on Friday. The boy was seen waving the BRS flag profusely at the programme. The Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao who found it amusing took him into his arms and kissed him. The boy had attended the programme along with his parents Chiranjeevi and Sumathi of Padamati Thanda.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS