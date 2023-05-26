  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Warangal: Tribal kid amuses Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Tribal kid amuses Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao
x
Highlights

Dharavath Akshith was the cynosure of all eyes at the BRS cadres’ Atmeeya Sammelanam programme at Pedda Vangara in Palakurthi Constituency on Friday.

Warangal : Dharavath Akshith was the cynosure of all eyes at the BRS cadres’ Atmeeya Sammelanam programme at Pedda Vangara in Palakurthi Constituency on Friday. The boy was seen waving the BRS flag profusely at the programme. The Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao who found it amusing took him into his arms and kissed him. The boy had attended the programme along with his parents Chiranjeevi and Sumathi of Padamati Thanda.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X