Warangal: Tribal kid amuses Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal : Dharavath Akshith was the cynosure of all eyes at the BRS cadres’ Atmeeya Sammelanam programme at Pedda Vangara in Palakurthi Constituency on Friday. The boy was seen waving the BRS flag profusely at the programme. The Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao who found it amusing took him into his arms and kissed him. The boy had attended the programme along with his parents Chiranjeevi and Sumathi of Padamati Thanda.