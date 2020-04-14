Warangal youth dies in UK

Warangal: A 26-year-old student, Kaitha Satish, who belongs to Ramnagar of Inavole mandal in Warangal Urban district reportedly, died of heart stroke in London, UK, on Sunday. He was pursuing higher studies in UK.



According to parents Kumara Swamy and Sharada, Satish went to London in January 2019. They said that Satish suffered a massive heart attack while he was sleeping in his room at Preston city. His friends, who found him collapsed on the floor, took him to a nearby hospital with the help of police, where he was declared brought dead. His friends immediately informed his family about his demise. Satish's younger brother Devender is also studying in London and his elder brother Ranjith is in the US.

"We spoke to Satish on Saturday. He told us to be careful in view of coronavirus. It was shocking to listen that our son is no more the next day. My elder son is stuck in US and we are helpless and do not know how to get our son's body," parents said. Kumaraswamy appealed to the government to help in getting his son's body back to home. Meanwhile, Satish's friends have been trying their best to take this incident to the notice of the officials. They also tweeted about the incident to IT Minister K T Rama Rao and sought his help, it's learnt.