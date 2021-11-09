‘Warrior’ KCR rattles sabres against BJP

Hyderabad: BJP has not seen the other side of him. He is a warrior and had clashed with many types of people during the agitation for separate Telangana. Time has come now to take on BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said at a press conference here on Monday. The fight, he said, would begin with TRS holding dharnas in all Assembly constituencies on Friday demanding the Centre to purchase paddy produced in Telangana and also announce its paddy policy.



TRS will not leave the Centre till it withdraws cess on fuel and reduces the prices of petrol and diesel, he added.

KCR said the Centre was procuring 100% paddy in Punjab but in Telangana it had left the farmers in the lurch. The saffron party has mastered the art of twisting facts only to cheat people. He alleged that the Centre was adopting anti –farmer policies and if questioned was threatening him of IT and ED raids.

"I have done no wrong and I am not scared of such threats," he said. He also took exception to being called anti-national for his comments on China. He said he had expressed his anguish that China was intruding into our territory and asked the Centre to stop it. How can that be an anti-Indian statement he questioned? The Centre has failed in safeguarding the border and instead targeting the leaders who raised border issues, he added.



Meanwhile, KCR has decided to resume his district tours with a mission to expose the BJP government at the Centre and review the local developmental programmes. He is launching his district tours from Warangal and Hanamkonda districts on Wednesday. He will review the developmental programmes with the officials of the two districts. KCR would also review matters pertaining to the Outer Ring Road in the south of Warangal and other municipalities. He will discuss issues like the measures to be taken to complete Warangal Internal Ring Road works, progress made in the Warangal textile Park, and inaugurate the TRS office in Hanamkonda district.