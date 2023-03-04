Water supply to be interrupted on March 8

Hyderabad: The water supply will be interrupted in many parts of the city from March 8 to 10 due to repair works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) of shifting of existing 3000mm dia MS pumping main under GDWSS, Phase-I at Kukunoorpally

A leakage was developed on 3000mm dia GDWSP Phase-I from Murmur to Bommakal for a longtime due to the non-availability of shutdown due to urgency for the supply of drinking water to the city of Hyderabad and Mission Bhagiratha off-takes.

The shutdown is proposed from 6 am on March 8 to 12 am on March 10 which is required only for shifting of 3000mm dia MS pipeline at the railway crossing.

Hence, there will be no water supply or partial water supply in the areas of Chintal, Alwal, Bollarum, Kompally, Uppal, SR Nagar and Kukatpally.