Water woes continue to plague residents of SCB

Secunderabad: Even after the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has installed water meters for availing 20 KL free water scheme in the cantonment limits, many localities are still facing drinking water woes as there is irregular water supply in the localities.

Locals pointed out that earlier they used to receive water once in three to four days but now they are receiving water once in six days. Recently the SCB issued an order for installing water meters for availing free water services and the last date for installation was September 15. Many locals are yet to get the meters installed and are requesting the officials to extend the installation date till December.

"We are vexed of complaining the concerned officials for supplying drinking water on alternative days. We are always given false promises. Let it be any season in Cantonment, we locals are facing water issues. Before we used to receive water once in three days but nowadays we are receiving water once in six days. Also there is no fixed time for the supply of water. Few locals have laid illegal pipelines and motors due to which the pressure of water supply decreases.We requested the concerned officials to take stern action but all fell in deaf ears, said Ahmed, a social activist and resident of Karkhana.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar Welfare Association, SCB ward-5, said "Installing water meters is a good initiative but due to the load of water meters we may receive water in low pressure.

The residents are already facing hardship due to irregular water supply. What is the use of installing water meters when we are not receiving water properly.The purpose of installing water meters will only be fruitful if the SCB supplies water on alternative days. It will be better if SCB extends the last date of installation till December."

Meanwhile, Senior officer, SCB said, "Installation of water meters had begun last Saturday and around15-20percent of people have installed water meters. We are also receiving around 100 to 150 calls for installing water meters. Due to technical problems in water pipelines, few areas are receiving irregular water supply. Their problem will be solved once the pipelines are repaired. Another reason for shortage of water supply is that the SCB is only receiving six million gallons per day from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) which is not sufficient. We have asked the water board to supply 8.1 million gallons per day," added the official.