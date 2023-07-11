We will give 24-Hours power says BRS

Hyderabad: Condemning the comments of TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy that only three hours of power supply was enough, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that the BRS government would continue to give 24-hour power supply.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office on Tuesday, the Energy Minister alleged that the Congress has always been against the farmers from the beginning. What is the pain the Congress has if the farmers are given 24-hour power. He said that even today the Congress ruled states were providing only six hours. "The Congress leaders are enemies of Telangana farmers. The leaders like Revanth Reddy will not get good thoughts, said Jagadish Reddy.

Jagadish Reddy said that the comments of Revanth Reddy were not his personal but on behalf of his party because he has spoken to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi before making such statements. The Congress party came into power by promising nine hour power to the farmers but failed to implement it. Still there are some traces of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Congress party, he said.