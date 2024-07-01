We will solve the problems of Safari Karmachari : Dr. Wawa, member of National Commission of Safari Karmachari

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Collector Jitesh V. Dr. Wawa, a member of the National Commission for Safari Karma Chari, who visited the district. Patil politely joined and handed over the flower. Later, Safai Karmachari National Commission Member Dr. Vava, Collector Jitesh V. Patil, SP Rohit Raj and ITDA PO RahulA meeting was held at the IDOC office on Monday with the leaders and representatives of various associations working together for the welfare of officials and sanitation workers.

Wawa said that in order for the society to be healthy, financial assistance and bank loans should be provided to the hard-working sanitation workers through government schemes. Medical camp should be organized once in every three months and medical services should be provided to them. Underground drainSpecial measures should be taken against cleaning workers. It is suggested that steps should be taken to increase the salary. Laws should be implemented strictly so that everyone gets minimum wages.

The collector said that all measures are being taken for the welfare of the cleaning workers. The officials were directed to undertake plans to conduct medical examinations for the cleaning workers four times a year. cleanThe officials were directed to form sub-committees in all mandals for the welfare of the workers. Houses are being granted to deserving people. Vigilance and Monitoring Committee member Bhupathi Apparao said that the problems of septic tank cleaning workers should be resolved and welfare schemes like ESI and PF should be implemented.