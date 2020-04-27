Wear masks when stepping out of home: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar on Monday visited Monda market in Secunderabad and inspected the arrangements being followed to contain coronavirus. The CP said that the vendors in the market are advised to ensure the customers are following social distance.

"Monda market is one of the biggest markets in the city with thousands of customers visiting to buy essential goods. The people are now aware of social distancing and coronavirus. All the vendors and customers were seen wearing the masks," Anjani Kumar said.

He said that the police department is also giving away the masks to those who did not wear it and are being counselled. While those who seemed to have neglected the lockdown norms are getting penalized, he said. The commissioner urged the public to wear masks when stepping out of the homes in support of the government and the police.