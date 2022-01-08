Weather report: Rains predicted in Telangana for the next 48 hours

Due to the flow of winds from Southeast and South direction, parts of Hyderabad may witness light to moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The IMD also predicted the rainfall accompanied by the thunderstorm and lightning on Sunday and Monday. On January 10 and 11, the weather department predicted hailstorm in the districts like Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial and Nirmal.



According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the easterns parts of Hyderabad, including Kapra, Secunderabad, Alwal, Hayathnagar and Begumpet are likely to receive rainfall up to 15.6 mm on January 10; whereas the remaining parts of the city might witness rainfall up to 2.5 mm.



Meanwhile, the average minimum temperature of 19.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Hyderabad, in the early hours of Friday. The lowest minimum temperature of 17.9 degree Celsius was recorded in Hayathnagar.