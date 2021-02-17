Weather Today: Telangana Weather conditions show winter is almost over?

Weather in Telangana Today: If the forecast of the night temperatures in Hyderabad during the period February 17 to 22 ranging from 20 to 21 degrees Celsius is any indication and going by the prevailing weather conditions winter is almost over.

According to the forecast listed in the IMD bulletin, the minimum temperatures from February 17 to 22 is to be 20,20,21,21,21 and 21respectively. Simultaneously, the day temperatures are also listed as 33,33, 34,34,34 and 34 respectively is a pointer to the effect that the winter is going to end early.

Traditional people believe that the cold weather conditions are supposed to change after the Shivaratri which falls on March 11. They maintain that after the festival the cold breeze will give way to summer heat.

Besides the rising night and day temperatures, the cyclonic circulation over north Madhya Maharashtra and its neighbourhood now lying over Vidarbha and its neighbourhood, extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level has also impact the current weather conditions.

Also there is a trough in low level easterlies from coastal Karnataka to the cyclonic circulation now running from south Konkan to Vidarbha and its neighbourhood is also a contributory factor to the changing weather.

Meanwhile, according to the bulletin, the lowest minimum temperature 16.2 degrees Celsius during the last 24 ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday was recorded in Medak. They temperatures were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some parts. They were below normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius.

The other night temperatures registered elsewhere in the State were: Ramagundam 17.4, Hakimpet 18.8, Dundigal 19.8, Hyderabad 19.5, Mahbubnagar 19.1, Nalgonda 19, Bhadrachalam & Hanamkonda 20 each, Khammam 20.2, Adilabad 20.7, Nizamabad 21.9.

The day temperature during the last 24 hours crossed 35 degrees for the first time in this season, with Bhadrachalam registering 35.1 degrees Celsius. The rising temperatures in Nizamabad (34.3), Mahbubnagar (34), Adilabad, Ramagundam & Medak (33.4 each), Khammam & Hyderabad (33.2 each), Dundigal (32.8), Nalgonda (32.5), Hanamkonda (32), and Hakimpet (31.6) also indicate the possible advancing of summer.