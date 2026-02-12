Webcasting and vigilant policing keep polling peaceful

Hyderabad: Telangana State Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy announced that the polling process in seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across the state has been concluded peacefully.

The DGP highlighted that the webcasting system has enabled real-time updates on the status of polling stations across the state, thanks to the vigilance of these cameras and police personnel, law and order issues have been effectively managed. He commended the commitment of the police personnel and the advanced webcasting technology for ensuring a peaceful polling process.

On Wednesday, from the Command Control Centre located at the DGP office, Shivadhar Reddy, alongside Additional DGP of Law and Order Mahesh M Bhagwat, oversaw the polling process across the state via webcasting. In particular, in sensitive regions, the DGP directly monitored the polling through webcasting and provided instructions to field officers as needed.

The DGP stated that the Telangana police has implemented stringent security measures for this election. He mentioned that a total of 8,203 polling stations have been secured throughout the state, with extensive security provisions in place.

Among these, 1,302 have been classified as highly problematic (hyper sensitive), 1,926 as problematic (sensitive), and 4,975 as general centres, with forces deployed according to the severity of the respective area.

He stated that approximately 3,000 additional personnel have been assigned from the police department and various other departments to uphold law and order, including the TGSP, Forest, Excise, CID, and Legal Metrology departments.

He disclosed that measures have been implemented to guarantee 100 per cent webcasting within every polling station and outside the most challenging centres, ensuring that the election process is entirely transparent.

Police personnel helped the elderly to cast their votes in many parts of the state. In Nizamabad, CP P Sai Chaitanya, Nalgonda District SP Sarath Chandra Pawar, Wanaparthy District SP Sunitha Reddy, Peddapelli DCP B Ram Reddy sent elderly voters and physically challenged in wheelchairs. In Mulugu district, the personnel of the Fourth Battalion, who are responsible for municipal election duties, provided first aid to a voter who fainted and fell and took him to the hospital.

Similarly, they took the elderly voters there to the polling station and helped them cast their votes. Similarly, in Ralakatwa under Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district, they took the elderly people in autos and helped them cast their votes. In Mahabubabad district, the police personnel carefully looked after the children of the voters until they returned after casting their votes.