What about 2.87 crore saplings ?

who will be responsible for 258 crores spent on Harita haram?

50 percent of the saplings are no more....

Harita haram plants are dying due to the negligence of municipal authorities.

In 2015 the Harita haram programme was launched by the Telangana state government with a great ambition to protect ecological balance and for better rain falls.And to maintain biodiversity, purification of air,Soil conservation,etc.

In every village of Gadwal district 255 Gram panchayat nurseries have been set up .The government has been planned to plant saplings from the beginning of rainy season every year.So far in nine years more than 2.87 crore saplings have been planted in Gadwal district through Harita Haram programme and more than 258 crore rupees have been spent on planting trees in nine installments of the Harita haram programme.

The district authorities have been spent crores of rupees on saplings planted in Gadwal district as a part of Harita Haram programme.They planted pomegranate,lime,dates,blue berry,taeke ,neem,gulmohar,tamarind,etc these plants were bought from 80 rupees to 120 rupees each depending on the variety.if we take on and average 100rs per plant they have spent 280 crore rupees in the last nine years.

Now if we observe the plants by road side half of the plants are dried up and some more thousands of plants are ready to die due to lack of watering.Hence the district people urged the government to take appropriate measures to protect those trees planted in Harita Haram and save public money from the wastage.