Why not give ‘consent’ for CBI, asks BJP's NV Subhash

Hyderabad: BJP Spokesperson N V Subhash questioned the double standards being observed by the State government related to the investigation of alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), accusing Congress of trying to protect the BRS given the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said on Wednesday that the Telangana government, in October 2022, had withdrawn the general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Hence, it was not possible to order any inquiry into the allegations. He has been responding to the comments made by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday.

Subhash reiterated TS BJP chief Kishan Reddy’s statement that the Centre would order an inquiry within a few hours of the State government writing to the Centre for a CBI probe.

He said an inquiry by a sitting judge takes a long time, and the investigation by the CBI may be completed in a short time. Knowing this pretty well, the Congress has been following some strategic delay so that they both can join hands in the Lok Sabha elections to fight against the BJP. “Why are they delaying the restoration of general consent for the CBI investigation if this is not true?” asked Subhash, adding that the people can understand the true colours of the ruling party. He recalled how the Congress demanded the CBI inquiry before the elections and why it was stepping back to take any decision on restoring consent.