Why to read my favourite 'The Hans India' says Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao

I have been in the habit of reading 'The Hans India' ever since its publication a decade ago. It has become a fashion and convention as well as the order of the day to publish news and views against the background of the genesis of paper's origin, political relationship, readers' interests, decisions of those key people involved and so on. Seen from this angle, there is a marked and definite transformation in the approach that 'The Hans India' seems to have adopted. The factual news that are published in 'The Hans India' unequivocally reflect the realities, gain confidence of its readers, believable, interesting, useful and against all sorts of yellow journalism.

'The Hans India' within a short span of one decade has become dearer to the people and their causes. It created ripples with investigative stories. It covers wide range of subjects, from literature, science, technology, business, economy, city-based issues, its Sunday specials and, in all, the newspaper has evolved its own style and content.

It is a proud moment that 'The Hans India' is competing not only with English papers but also with the Telugu newspapers that have the standing of over 150 years. It is no exaggeration that no other newspaper reached such dizzy heights like 'The Hans India.' Congratulations to the Editor and his team and all those involved with the paper. On its completion of a decade of running, I wish that 'The Hans India' makes this as an occasion of laying a stronger foundation for an excellent future for the paper.

Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, CPRO to Chief Minister of Telangana