Widespread rains bring life to standstill in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: People stayed indoors on Saturday due to incessant rain since Friday. As huge inflows were coming to irrigation projects, ponds, tanks, ponds and other water bodies were overflowing. The road connectivity between many villages was disrupted Nakkavagu stream near Hanumajipet in Vemulawada Rural mandal was overflowing due to heavy inflows into the stream. Vemulawada Rural Police put up barricades and closed the road.



Various areas of Jagtial town were inundated with rain water. Drainage water was flowing on roads in Tower, Market and Angadi Bazar areas. Jayashankar Chowk, Karimnagar road has stagnated due to rain water.

Vehicular traffic on the Jagtial-Nizamabad main road has come to a standstill as the Chintakunta tank was overflowing. Residents of Gandhinagar, Manchillabavi and Islampura have expressed concern that if the water level in the tank rises further, they would have to face difficulties.

Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao told the people of the villages on the banks of the Godavari river to be alert as water was being released from the Babli project into the SRSP project. Shepherds and fishermen must stay away from the river for a week.

Govindaram of Jagtial district recorded the highest rainfall of 103.3 mm, while Jaggasagar and Arnakonda recorded 100 mm of rainfall. Marrigadda and Namapur in Rajanna-Sircilla recorded rainfall of 89 and 78.5 mm, while Eklaspur in Peddapalli district received 79.3 mm and Manthani 76 mm in Metpally 94.3, Korutla 89.8, Godur 82.5, Peddur 82 and Kathalapur 79.8 mm rainfall.

Electricity authorities warned against direct contact of current poles or starters of electrical equipment. The district administration and police officials warned people not to stay under old houses, walls and big trees in the wake of incessant rains.

Sircilla district administration has set up control to help the affected people. District Collector Anurag Jayanthi asked people to dial the phone number and contact them for help 9398684240.

Jagtial District Collector Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma, RDO Madhuri and other officials inspected the flow of flood water at Anantaram Roddam Bridge on the main road of Dharmapuri due to the rain since yesterday. The Collector suggested that measures should be taken to prevent the possibility of youths going to fish in the water flowing in the town on bridges and roads in the district, and this would cause serious accidents.

Officials have been instructed to prepare necessary ropes and expert swimmers in case of emergency. Collector told officials to continuously monitor the ponds and streams in the district and provide information.

He said that arrangements have been made for 4 control rooms in the district. Collectorate Jagitial - 918724222841, RDO Jagtial-7702492610, RDO- Metapally-9000068092 and RDO Korutla-9985252016 Meanwhile, following rains over the last two days and the project receiving copious inflows, the irrigation authorities of the Sripada Yellampalli project in Ramagundam mandal lifted four flood gates to release 10,076 cusecs of water downstream into the river Godavari on Saturday evening (July 9). Against the storage capacity of 20.175 tmcs, the project received 15.049 tmcs and the project was receiving inflows of 38,570 tmcs of water from its catchment area. Sensing possible heavy inflows, the authorities had lifted the flood gates well in advance.