Winds of change blowing against BRS, says Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman on Wednesday lashed out at Minister KT Rama Rao for using improper language, while the party leaders have been speaking facts. He said KTR seems to think he would be big by abusing people in high places.

Taking strong exception to his ‘inappropriate’ statements, Dr Laxman said KTR is frustrated by losing an opportunity to become the CM by biting off more than what he can chew. ‘The BRS ground is shaking with BJPs' growing popularity among people.

He asked "what is the standing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and KTR? "The winds of anti-incumbency are sweeping across State, giving jitters to BRS," the MP claimed.

Dr Laxman said the BRS is giving one rupee and stealing Rs 10 from people. Liquor is flowing like streams in Telangana." He accused the BRS government of stalling State development by not cooperating with the Centre. "They go to Gujarat for study visits, but ridicule the Gujarat Model once back home," he quipped.

The BJP leader said elections in Telangana are mired with liquor and money, and the Congress, BRS and AIMIM are resorting to opportunist politics. He said the party candidate list will be announced on October 16. ‘The BJP alone will give rightful due to all sections of people in State. The party will also release its manifesto and charge-sheet against the ruling party’.