Withdraw construction of additional canal: Jeevan Reddy to State government

Karimnagar: Congress MLC, T Jeevan Reddy has demanded the State government to withdraw the proposed construction of additional canal from Gayatri pump house of Kaleshwaram project to Mid Manair dam in the district.

He warned that if the construction of an additional canal was undertaken, Congress party along with farmers would stage serious agitations. There was no approval from the National Green Tribunal to move water from the project with the additional canal, he said.

Gayatri pumphouse at Laxmipur in Ramadugu mandal has already been lifting two TMCs water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) into the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) through an existing flood flow canal, he said.

The government was trying to move additional TMC water without the permission of the Union Ministry of Water Resources, National Green Tribunal. The canal construction was taken up to impose an additional burden of Rs 20,000 crore on the state for the sake of commissions, Reddy complained.

He along with the TPCC spokesperson Medipalli Satyam staged a protest on Tuesday on the Kurikyala Kondannapalli flood canal in Gangadhara mandal along with farmers losing land under the canal in Ramadugu, Gangadhara and Boinipalli mandals.

The farmers, who had lost their lands in the past, were once again forced to lose land as the government decided to construct an additional canal. CM KCR was trying to evict the farmers of Choppadandi constituency to increase the value of his lands in Gajwel and Siddipet, Reddy alleged.

BJP Kisan Morcha National General Secretary Sugunakar Rao expressed solidarity to Congress protest. TPCC Organising Secretary Goguri Mahipal Reddy, leaders Buchanna, Purumalla Manohar, B Tirupati, V Ramana Reddy, Puli Anjaneyulu Goud and others participated.