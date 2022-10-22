Woman along with baby jumps to death in well

Sangareddy: In an unfortunate incident, a woman allegedly threw her one-year-old baby girl into an agricultural well before she too jumped into the well in Mogudampally Mandal headquarters on Friday night.

The bodies were taken out from the well on Saturday morning by Chiragpally Police. The mother and daughter were identified as Ambika (23) and Nakshatra (1).

Police said family disputes are suspected to have forced Ambika to resort to the extreme step. A case has been registered. The bodies were taken to the Area Hospital Zaheerabad for post-mortem. Investigation is on.