Woman offers Rs 1L supari to get rid of husband in Munugodu

Munugodu: In a shocking incident, a woman along with her lover and others have been arrested after an attempt to get her husband killed. The incident took place on Thursday in Munugode in the Nalgonda district. According to the sources, the woman who is working as a cook at a local school is having an affair with an employee and wanted to get rid of her husband. So, she hired killers and offered them Rs. 1 lakh.

On Thursday night, two motorbike borne assailants shot at the husband of the woman in the Nalgonda district on Thursday night. The man was identified as 31-year-old - Nimmala Swamy. The assailants opened fire on Nimmala Swamy from behind near Singaram village on Munugode-Narketpally road at around 8.30 pm on Thursday. The locals gave information to the police and they rushed to the spot. The man was immediately shifted to a private hospital. Three bullets were found in the body of Nimmal Swamy and currently, his condition is stable.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that his wife and her lover were involved in the case. Initially, the wife of Nimmala Swamy didn't agree with the fact but later everything came out when the police checked the cellphone call data records. Police said that charges of criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder cases were filed on Nimmala Swamy's wife and her partner. Police suspect that the assailants have used a country-made weapon.