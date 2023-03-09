Women health scheme Arogya Mahila rolled out in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched Arogya Mahila, the State's latest initiative for women health at the main hospital here on Wednesday.

The programme was simultaneously launched in 100 hospitals across the State on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched schemes earlier for women earlier and now has launched Arogya Mahila on the occasion of International Women's Day. Another scheme of the nutrition kit would be launched after the Ugadi festival.

Both programmes aim at taking care of women's health, he added.

These schemes show how the BRS government is striving for the welfare of women. The Minister interacted with women patients and learned about their problems.

Later Minister Ajay lauched Diagnostic radiology hub which was set up at a cost of Rs. 89 lakh on the premises of the main hospital. District Collector VP Gautham, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, DM&HO Dr Malathi, Superintendent of Hospital Venkateswarlu and others were present on the occasion.