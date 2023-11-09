Women voters to tip the scales in key seats in Telangana

In the changing political landscape, many prominent political parties are including promises of various benefits and incentives targeted at women voters in their election manifestos

In Gajwel, the electoral composition includes 1,31,774 male voters and 1,33,855 female voters

Kamareddy includes 1,18,718 male voters and 1,27,080 female voters

Hyderabad: In the upcoming 2023 General Elections for the Telangana State legislature, women voters are poised to play a pivotal role as they garner support from most political parties. They are likely to be the deciding factor in 76 out of the 119 Assembly constituencies.

The Telangana State Election Commission’s recently released electoral rolls reveal that women voters are in the majority in 26 out of the 33 districts in the State. Several high-profile Assembly constituencies, including Gajwel, Kodangal, Sircilla, Siddipet, Huzurnagar, Khammam, Kamareddy and Huzurabad, are witnessing contests with the participation of top leaders from major political parties.

In these constituencies, women voters are expected to have a significant influence on the electoral fortunes of these leaders. In the changing political landscape, many prominent political parties are including promises of various benefits and incentives targeted at women voters in their election manifestos.

These promises are made in the hope of securing the support of women voters, who hold a critical sway over the electoral fortunes of these parties in their respective constituencies.

In Gajwel, where the incumbent MLA and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is in a head-to-head battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Eatala Rajender, the electoral composition includes 1,31,774 male voters and 1,33,855 female voters. Another high-profile constituency drawing widespread attention is Kamareddy, where the leaders of two major political parties are competing against each other. In this constituency, Chief Minister KCR faces off against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy, with 1,18,718 male voters and 1,27,080 female voters making up the voter base.









In another prominent constituency, Huzurabad, the incumbent MLA Etala Rajender is competing against Kaushik Reddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). This constituency has 1,19,676 male voters and 1,24,833 female voters. Former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is running for election against S Saidireddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Huzurnagar constituency. There are 1,18,664 male voters and 1,24,030 female voters in this constituency.



As the ruling political dispensation has introduced a slew of schemes aimed at women, including initiatives like the KCR Kit and Kalyan Laxmi, and with the opposition Congress party promising to provide women with a monthly financial benefit of 2,500 rupees, affordable gas cylinders for just 500 rupees, and free bus travel as part of its six guarantees, it is indeed intriguing to observe which direction the women voters will lean towards in these upcoming elections. These competing promises and policies are likely to shape the preferences of female voters and have a significant impact on the election’s outcome.