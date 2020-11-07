Work on new Telangana Secretariat begins

Hyderabad: Works for the new Integrated Secretariat Complex of Telangana State which is being touted as an iconic building began on Friday by digging a trench for the arch at the main entrance. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to visit the site next week.

State Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanath Reddy has been entrusted the responsibility of monitoring the progress of the works on a regular basis. The minister reviewed the arrangements being made for the transportation of heavy equipment and regular supply of cement and steel without polluting surrounding areas at the site with the representatives of the Mumbai-based construction agency Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt Ltd.

The State Government has sanctioned Rs 617 crore for the construction of the new building.

The new building will be in a rectangular shape with six floors (G+5) with about 7-lakh sq ft of built-up area on the 25 acres area. A command centre will also be constructed on the top of the building.

Two big parking areas accommodating around 500 four-wheelers for Ministers and officials and another parking space with a capacity of 300 four-wheelers will be created in the complex. Officials said that the construction of the temple, masjid and church will be taken up only after the completion of the entire secretariat complex. The entire complex will be provided with power supply through solar rooftop panels. The landscape will be designed to reflect the essence of the Telangana culture. Childcare centres, canteens, fire station, banks and ATMs will also be provided in the new secretariat complex.