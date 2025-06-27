Workshop held at SKLTHU on free, open-source software on horticulture

Hyderabad: Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Danda Raji Reddy, said that it is time to explore IT and ICT Remote Sensing and GIS avenues in Horticulture for students. The Horticultural University is exploring opportunities for collaborative research and student-centric internships, particularly in the Open Source Geographical Information Systems (GIS) domain, the Vice Chancellor added.

He said it at a workshop on free and open-source software for horticulture conducted for the students of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) in Rajendranagar on Thursday.

This was followed by a Faculty Development Program focusing on advanced applications of free and open-source geospatial software for horticulture. Dr Mohamed Kasim Khan, National Coordinator - FOSSEE GIS (NMEICT (National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology), IIT Bombay, gave the keynote lecture with updates on the avenues available. He outlined action steps, the structure of internships for students, training opportunities for faculty, and collaboration between academia and industry. He emphasized the use of open-source software for horticultural research and resource mapping. The FOSSEE GIS project, IIT Bombay, is offering a unique remote internship activity for deserving students and thematic sessions for faculty, he added.

Dr. Veeranjaneyulu, a University Consultant, gave an overview of ICT applications for education. He opined that better career opportunities are possible for graduates with a Horticulture base coupled with software-based ICTs for students. Dr. P. Prasanth, Associate Dean of the College of Horticulture, Rajendranagar, stated that facilities are provided for students in all frontier technologies.

On this occasion, Dr Khan revealed that the jury has adjudged Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University under the ‘Aspiring University’ category in the National Geospatial Awards, a ceremony scheduled for 17 July 2025. SKLTGHU shall also be onboarded as a knowledge partner in the upcoming National Geospatial Horticulture Hackathon.

Dr. Pidigam Saidaiah, Associate Dean of the College of Horticulture, Mojerla, Dr. M. Srinivas, Ashwin, professors, and students participated in the workshop.