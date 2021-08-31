Yadadri-Bhongir: Rain throws life out of gear

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri-Bhongir on Monday night observed heavy rainfalls across the Districts recording 866 mm downpour in last 24 hrs According to sources, Rajapet Mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 157 .8 mm and Bibi Nagar mandal recorded the lowest rainfall of 19.6 mm in the District., whereas, the average rainfall across the district was recorded as 61.9 mm.

Rythu Vedika, which was constructed in premises of a pond was submerged due to heavy downpour in Vangapally village . Traffic moved in snail pace between Cholleru - Marrigudem villages in the district due to heavy rains. Patients were in hapless situation as the hospital in Ramannapet was inundated.

In the meantime, three persons including a man and two women were washed away while crossing the Dosalavagu stream near Kurraram village on bike.

Man identified as Shravan Kumar managed to rescue himself from the water flow as he knew swimming, but the remaining two women identified as Sinduja (25) of Bondugula village and Hima Bindu (22) of Chinna Koduru Mandal of Jangaon District were washed away in aggressive flow of water . It is learnt that all the three were on their way to attend a wedding function in Bondugula village. Moratl remains of Sindhuja was recovered from Parepally village and search operation was launched to recover Hima Bindu's.