Yadadri-Bhongir: Villagers up in arms against polluting industries in the district

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Villagers of various villages under Darmojigudem mandal staged a protest before the mandal development office located at Choutuppal in the district on Monday. The villagers demanded stringent action against polluting industries in the mandal and to stop expansion of Divis pharma company located in the mandal. The protets were staged under the aegis of anti-pollution movement committee.



Protestors raised slogans against the polluting industries outside the MPDO office and tried to stall the general body meeting. Local body representatives expressed their concern at the meeting and also staged a sit in protest before MPP Taduri Venkat Reddy, who was presiding over the meeting.

Responding positively to the people's representatives and protestors, MPP Venkat Reddy and ZPTC Chilukuri Prabhakar Reddy expressed solidarity. Later, protestors submitted a memorandum of demands to local RDO Suraj Kumar and urged him to extend cooperation in the interest of villagers health.