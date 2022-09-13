Yadadri: Devotee drowns in Gandi Cheruvu while taking holy dip

Yadadri-Bhongir: In an unfortunate incident, a devotee identified as Bhuwaneshwar (19) drowned in Lakshmi pushkarini (Gandi Cheruvu) at Yadadri while taking a holy dip.

The victim Bhuwaneshwar from Alwal in Secunderabad drowned in Gandi Cheruvu by slipping into the deep water during holy drip.

He was not familiar with swimming. Getting the information, Yadagirigutta police rushed to the place and fished out the body of Bhuwaneshwar from Gandi Cheruvu.