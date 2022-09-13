  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Yadadri: Devotee drowns in Gandi Cheruvu while taking holy dip

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

In an unfortunate incident, a devotee identified as Bhuwaneshwar (19) drowned in Lakshmi pushkarini (Gandi Cheruvu) at Yadadri while taking a holy dip.

Yadadri-Bhongir: In an unfortunate incident, a devotee identified as Bhuwaneshwar (19) drowned in Lakshmi pushkarini (Gandi Cheruvu) at Yadadri while taking a holy dip.

The victim Bhuwaneshwar from Alwal in Secunderabad drowned in Gandi Cheruvu by slipping into the deep water during holy drip.

He was not familiar with swimming. Getting the information, Yadagirigutta police rushed to the place and fished out the body of Bhuwaneshwar from Gandi Cheruvu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X