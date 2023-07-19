  • Menu
Yadadri: Woman’s leg gets stuck in borewell, police, villagers rescue her

Highlights

  • The incident took place at a farm of local farmer Golipalli Venkat Reddy.
  • During the rice planting process, Padma's leg accidentally got stuck in the casing of an old bore well, leaving her trapped up to her waist

Yadadri: In a shocking incident, a woman identified as Padma Boina got trapped in a bore well while planting paddy sapplings on Tuesday. It is said that she is an agricultural labourer from Solipet village in Bommalaramaram Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. According to the sources, the incident took place at a farm of local farmer Golipalli Venkat Reddy.

During the rice planting process, Padma's leg accidentally got stuck in the casing of an old bore well, leaving her trapped up to her waist. The owner, Venkat Reddy, immediately informed SI Srinivas Reddy, who promptly rushed to the spot with his staff to initiate rescue efforts.

Villagers, with the help of a JCB, worked tirelessly for four hours, taking great care to carefully remove the casing. Eventually, they successfully managed to destroy the borewell casing and free Padma from her predicament. She was then taken to Bhuvanagiri District Hospital for further treatment.

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

