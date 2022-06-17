Yoga vital for sound health: Addl Collector

Mahabubnagar: Stressing that Yoga is very much essential for each and every individual for keeping fit and to maintain a complete healthy body and mind, said Additional Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, while taking part in the awareness programme for the International Yoga Day celebrations which is scheduled to held on June 21 in the district.

part of the preparations and to spread awareness on the importance of Yoga, the district administrations led by the Ayush department conducted a Yoga Walk from Bala Bhava to Telangana Chowk here on Thursday. Launching the Yoga Shobha Yatra from Bala Bhavan, the Additional Collector said that performing Yoga every day would contribute to perfect health. "Yoga is India's traditional health practice which keeps a person's body and mind healthy, fit and sound. Today, the entire world has realised its importance. It is being practised all over the world and many people around the world have come to realise that yoga has many benefits," he said.

The district administration has geared up to conduct the Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at Royal Function hall. The official called upon everybody to take part in the International Yoga day celebrations and make it a grand success. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Krishna, AYUSH doctors and others participated in the programme.