Balagam: Youngster Dies in Clash During Movie Screening in Jagtial

A clash between two groups in Rajaram of Mallial mandal turned fatal for a youngster named Gurram Praveen, who died on the spot late on Sunday night. The incident occurred during a public screening of the Telugu movie 'Balagam', where a few allegedly inebriated youngsters got into an argument with each other.

The argument escalated quickly, and the two groups began attacking each other with iron rods. Gurram Praveen and Venkatesh sustained severe injuries from their rivals' assault. Sadly, Gurram Praveen passed away on the spot, while Venkatesh was taken to Jagtial hospital for treatment.

The villagers identified Shivaratri Naresh and Bhagyaraj as the members of the rival group. The Mallial police have registered a case and started the investigation. Gurram Praveen's body has been sent for postmortem at Jagtial government hospital.