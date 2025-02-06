Youth Cong leader Padala Rahul welcomes caste census

Karimnagar: Pradesh Youth Congress general secretary and Regional Transport Authority member Padala Rahul has welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement that BC reservations will not be reduced below 42% and, if necessary, may be increased further.

Rahul emphasized that conducting a caste census is a historic step and that the Gandhi family has always stood by their promises without wavering. The caste census serves as proof of this commitment. Since the Congress Party is determined to conduct the caste census and implement reservations accordingly, BCs and backward-class youth should elect their representatives in the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections as a tribute to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

He pointed out that the caste census report has already been completed, and recommendations regarding BC reservations have been prepared. He reiterated that the Congress Party will fulfill its election promise of granting 42% BC reservations without fail. A dedicated BC Commission has submitted its recommendations on BC reservations for wards and panchayats, and the government is prepared to implement them accordingly.