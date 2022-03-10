Youth ends life in Medak after mother refuses to cook egg curry

A youngster committed suicide after his mother refused to cook egg curry for him. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Manoharabad of Medak district when the youth asked his mother to took the curry for dinner.



The police said that the Mamulesh (19), took the extreme step out of anger over his mother. According to SI Raju Goud, Maskuri Narasimhulu, a native of Manoharabad in the town with his wife and two sons. The couple's younger son is said to have fractured one of his shoulders in a road accident and was staying at home.

On Tuesday night, Mamulesh asked his mother to cook egg curry for him. However, the latter refused to cook it as there are no eggs at home. Fumed over his mother's response, Mamulesh had a heated argument with her and left home.



Worrying about his son, the couple went on a search for him when they found him hanging to a tree in an agricultural field.



Based on a complaint by the parents, the police registered a case and took up an investigation.