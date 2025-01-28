Youth murdered over inter-caste marriage

Suryapet: A youth was brutally murdered in a suspected case of honour killing in Suryapet district on Monday.

The body of victim V. Krishna (32) was found on the bund of the Musi Canal. Police said unidentified persons killed him by smashing his head with boulders. The man had a love marriage with a woman of another caste six months ago. Police shifted the body to a government hospital in Suryapet for autopsy.

Locals found the body on the canal bund along the road to Pillalamarri and informed police. The victim is suspected to have been murdered at some other place and his body was dumped on the canal.

Suryapet Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi said they were investigating if he was murdered over his inter-caste marriage or if there are any other motives behind the murder.

Krishna’s wife Gayatri and other family members were shocked over the killing. They demanded that the police apprehend the culprits immediately and ensure stringent punishment.

Meanwhile, an eighth-class student of an SC boys’ hostel and a 17-year-old female student of an ST residential school died in two separate incidents in Telangana.

A student of the boys’ hostel for Scheduled Castes in Wanaparthy district died on Monday. The incident occurred in Gopalapet mandal headquarters.

Bharat, a student of eighth class, suffered fits and was shifted to the government hospital in Wanaparthy, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. The student had lost his father only four months ago. His family members and student groups staged a protest demanding justice for the family. In another incident, a female student of ST residential school died by alleged suicide in Rangareddy district.

The incident occurred at Kontloor in Hayathnagar mandal near Hyderabad. The 17-year-old student of intermediate hanged herself in the school premises. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.