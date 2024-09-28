Youth Must Preserve Culture and Traditions – District Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool : Nagar Kurnool District Collector, Badavath Santosh, emphasized the importance of youth preserving the culture and traditions of the country. Speaking at the district-level Youth Festival organized by the District Youth and Sports Department at Sai Garden on Saturday, he underscored the role of young people in upholding cultural values.













The event was inaugurated by the Collector, who lit the ceremonial lamp and paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda by garlanding his portrait. Folk artists Ramulu and Padmalaya were honored with shawls for their contributions to traditional arts. The Collector also appreciated the students' folk dance performances. In his address, the Collector stated that everyone possesses some hidden talent, and youth festivals provide a platform to showcase these talents.



He encouraged the youth to take inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and move forward with determination. Highlighting that the future of the nation depends on its youth, he remarked that nothing is impossible for them if they put their minds to it. He urged young people to stay away from negative influences and walk the path of righteousness.





He also encouraged students to excel not only in academics but also in sports and cultural activities. The Collector called for identifying talented students at the mandal level in various folk arts and nurturing them to achieve recognition at district, state, and national levels, bringing pride and prestige to Nagar Kurnool. He assured that the district administration would provide continuous support to students excelling in folk arts.





The Collector also appreciated the officials for organizing the Youth Festival so grandly and explained methods to preserve organically grown vegetables to the students. He praised the students for their impressive performances in folk dances. District Youth and Sports Officer Seetharam Naik, SGF Secretary Pandu, DSO Rajasekhar Rao, folk artists Padmalaya Ramulu, teachers, students, and others participated in the event.

