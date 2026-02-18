Birds, reptiles dominate adoptions at Delhi Zoo

Birds, reptiles and mammals such as blackbuck were the most frequently adopted species in the National Zoological Park in Delhi, with the highest proceeds from the scheme recorded in 2022-23, when 39 individuals contributed Rs 20.47 lakh, an official said.

Launched during the pandemic years, the Delhi Zoo’s Animal Adoption Scheme initially witnessed greater interest in smaller animals. The 39 adoptions completed in the early phase largely involving birds and reptiles, he said.

In 2023-24, the number of adoptions fell to six, but these involved larger animals and generated about Rs 18 lakh, the official said. In 2024-25, around 15 people adopted animals, contributing Rs 13.17 lakh.

In 2025-26, about 35 animals were adopted by 17 individuals, raising around Rs 2.3 lakh, with birds accounting for a majority of the adoptions, he said. The adoption fees vary widely by species. For instance, smaller birds such as budgerigars can be adopted for Rs 700 per year, while a common barn owl is priced at Rs 9,000. Among reptiles, an Indian star tortoise carries an annual adoption rate of Rs 3,500, while a marsh crocodile is priced at Rs 30,000.

Additionally, blackbuck and Indian hog deer cost Rs 12,000, whereas the adoption fees for jackal and wolf are Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 1,80,000 respectively. The rates for mammals range higher depending on their size and upkeep.

The zoo currently houses around 1,100 animals across 92 species of birds, reptiles and mammals, maintained in enclosures designed to resemble their natural habitats, the official said. He added that the scheme aims to increase public engagement and accountability, and is open to individuals, animal lovers, educational institutions, corporates and other organisations.