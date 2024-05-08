Youth should come forward for blood donation: District Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Lal

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, a voluntary blood donation camp was organized at the Government Blood Bank, District General Hospital, Nagar Kurnool.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Sudhakar Lal said that on the occasion of World Red Cross Day, a voluntary blood donation camp was organized under the auspices of the Red Cross Society at the Government Blood Bank. At present there is shortage of blood in the district and the youths of the districts have called upon the youth organizations to come forward to organize blood donation camps.

16 youths donated blood in this blood donation camp.

District Red Cross Society Secretary Ramesh Reddy, Treasurer Radhakrishna, Vice Chairman Sridhar, Youth Red Cross District Convener Kumar, Blood Donation Convener Raj Kumar, Red Cross members Krishna Rao, Dinkar and others participated in this program.