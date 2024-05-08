Live
- Air India Express row: 'Company leadership available for discussions', CEO says in letter to employees
- 'When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress', asks BJP & Shinde camp
- RBI lifts ban on Bank of Baroda's BoB World
- Youth should come forward for blood donation: District Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Lal
- Grand Farewell Day Celebrations in Government Degree College
- PM Modi holds roadshow in Vijayawada with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan
- Farmers should be alerted: District Collector Uday Kumar
- 95 more Myanmar refugees enter Mizoram to avoid 'forceful' induction in militant outfit
- Punish Congress for Pitroda's 'racial' comments: PM Modi
- RML Hospital bribery case: CBI books over 15 including 2 doctors
Just In
Youth should come forward for blood donation: District Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Lal
Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, a voluntary blood donation camp was organized at the Government Blood Bank, District General Hospital, Nagar Kurnool.
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, a voluntary blood donation camp was organized at the Government Blood Bank, District General Hospital, Nagar Kurnool.
District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Sudhakar Lal said that on the occasion of World Red Cross Day, a voluntary blood donation camp was organized under the auspices of the Red Cross Society at the Government Blood Bank. At present there is shortage of blood in the district and the youths of the districts have called upon the youth organizations to come forward to organize blood donation camps.
16 youths donated blood in this blood donation camp.
District Red Cross Society Secretary Ramesh Reddy, Treasurer Radhakrishna, Vice Chairman Sridhar, Youth Red Cross District Convener Kumar, Blood Donation Convener Raj Kumar, Red Cross members Krishna Rao, Dinkar and others participated in this program.