Youth Urged to Strengthen Democracy at Aija Independence Day Celebrations

Gadwal: The 79th Independence Day celebrations were held with patriotic fervor at ZPHS (Boys) Government High School in Aija. The national flag was ceremoniously hoisted during a grand program attended by students, teachers, and local dignitaries.

The chief guests for the occasion were former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy and Aija Town BJP President Kampati Bhagat Reddy.

Extending greetings to the gathering, Ramachandra Reddy said,

> “Every Indian today enjoys the rights and privileges that come with freedom. But this freedom was earned through the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country. It is our duty to never forget their sacrifices, and to follow their ideals, values, and courage.”

He also emphasized the importance of patriotism, stating,

> “By hoisting the national flag on every house, we can nurture the spirit of patriotism. The youth must come forward to contribute to the country’s development and to strengthen democracy.”

The program was attended by the school’s headmaster, teaching staff, Bellamkonda Nagaraju Venkatesh, Lakshmanachari, Rajasekhar, NCC cadets, and students.