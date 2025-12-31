YouTuber Anvesh booked following actress Karate Kalyani complaint

A case has been filed against YouTuber Anvesh following allegations from film actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karate Kalyani. Kalyani lodged her complaint at the Punjagutta police station, accusing Anvesh of insulting Hindu deities.

In response to her complaint, the police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including BNS Sections 352, 79, 299, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Authorities at the Punjagutta police station have indicated that a notice will soon be issued to Anvesh.

The situation has escalated, with reports of multiple complaints against Anvesh emerging from across Telangana regarding his controversial statements. In light of these developments, Hindu organisations are calling for Anvesh to be declared a traitor and for his return to India.