Just In
- Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore
- Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls
- Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8
- TTD staff to receive AI training for smarter devotee services
- Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP
- AITUC holds massive rally
- NTR dist all set for urban local body elections
- Machilipatnam, Vuyyuru and Pedana ready for municipal polls
ISRO Launches NVS-03 Successfully! India's NavIC Restored
Font size
India's space agency ISRO achieves another major milestone with the successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket from Sriharikota!
Next Story
Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies in AP
President Murmu arrives in Haryana ahead of 60th Statehood Day celebrations
CM Yogi, Rekha Gupta extend wishes on Haryana Foundation Day, hail state’s rich heritage
Abhijeet Dipke Meets Mamata Banerjee, Says CJP Will Stay Away From INDIA Bloc Rally
INDIA bloc to hold ‘Chalo Dilli’ march at Ramlila Maidan today
Central team to assess Cyclone Arnab damage in AP