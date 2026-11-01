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ISRO Launches NVS-03 Successfully! India's NavIC Restored

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India's space agency ISRO achieves another major milestone with the successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket from Sriharikota!

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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ISRONVS-03 satellite launchGSLV-F18 rocketIndian navigation satelliteSriharikota space launch
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