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- Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
- Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
- Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District
- Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore
- Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls
- Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8
- TTD staff to receive AI training for smarter devotee services
- Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP
Why Don’t We Treat Rainwater as a Valuable Resource?
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Dubai receives around 87 mm of rainfall annually, while Singapore receives approximately 1,900 mm. Many regions of Israel receive roughly 400–600 mm. Yet, water conservation remains a major priority in these places. Singapore, for instance, collects rainwater across about two-thirds of its land area and channels it into reservoirs.
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