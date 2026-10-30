Just In
  1. Home
  2. Videos
Videos

Why Don’t We Treat Rainwater as a Valuable Resource?

X
Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Dubai receives around 87 mm of rainfall annually, while Singapore receives approximately 1,900 mm. Many regions of Israel receive roughly 400–600 mm. Yet, water conservation remains a major priority in these places. Singapore, for instance, collects rainwater across about two-thirds of its land area and channels it into reservoirs.

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

water conservationrainwater harvestingSingapore water managementDubai water conservationIsrael water management
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X