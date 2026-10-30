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NTR district collector Lakshmisha inspect postal voting for municipal elections
In Short
NTR District Collector Lakshmisha inspects the postal ballot process for Vijayawada municipal elections, scheduled for November 1, and urges political parties to cooperate in ensuring peaceful polling.
The State Election Commission has set up a facilitation centre for staff assigned to polling duties in the municipal elections scheduled for 1 November. The staff can cast their votes by ballot on 29 and 30 October.
Vijayawada Collector Lakshmisha inspected the postal ballot process in the district. He said it was proceeding successfully and that steps were being taken to ensure the elections were conducted peacefully.
The Collector urged political parties to co-operate during the election period. He advised anyone with questions or concerns to contact the Returning Officer and called on all citizens to take part in the elections and exercise their right to vote.
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