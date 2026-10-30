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Bank Holidays in November 2026: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days

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In November 2026, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for eight days.

Bank Holidays in November 2026: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
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Bank Holidays in November 2026: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days

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The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays, which differ by state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

In November 2026, all banks will remain closed for eight days, i.e., the holiday list includes Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, four Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.

Bank Holidays in November 2026

November 01 – Sunday

November 08 – Sunday/Diwali

November 14 – Second Saturday

November 15 – Sunday

November 22 – Sunday

November 22 – Tuesday – Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 28 – Fourth Saturday

November 29 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates in November vary from one bank to another, there are other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.

Kahekashan
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Kahekashan

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Kahekashan is a passionate technophile with a keen eye for cutting-edge gadgets, emerging technologies, and everything in the digital realm. Raised in a Defence family with strong values and a background in literature, she has consistently pursued excellence in every endeavour. Her last full-time assignment involved content writing with the Indian School of Business.

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Bank HolidaysBank Holidays in November 2026Bank Holidays in TelanganaNovember Telangana Bank Holidays
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