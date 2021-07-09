Netflix's Navarasa gets a release date

Popular streaming platform Netflix is coming up with a new web series titled Navarasa. The series teaser is out today and the makers confirmed the release date for the same. The series will be out on August 6th. The teaser features all the cast of the series and the makers attempted something new to catch the attention of the audience.

Actors Prakash Raj, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Siddharth, Parvathy, Yogi Babu, Prasanna, Rohini, Gautham Menon, Delhi Ganesh, Bobby Simha and others are seen in the teaser, displaying different emotions, staying true to the series title.

Navarasa comprises 9 different stand-alone episodes, made by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai.

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra are the producers of this project. GV Prakash Kumar, AR Rahman, and others scored the music for the series.