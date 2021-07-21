Web series on Lord Hanuman on cards

Popular Cinematographer, S Gopal Reddy has been in the industry from the past 50 years. He is now planning to come up with the web series which will be based on the story of Lord Hanuman. It seems like he is planning the series with two seasons and will focus more on the unknown part of Lord Hanuman's life story.



Everyone knew how Hanuman played a crucial role in Hindu Epic Ramayana and how he helped Lord Rama to find Sita. But only a few people know what Hanuman did when Lava Kusa were ruling the nation. We hear that the web series will focus on such details in an interesting manner.



The producer further added that he has a hero inconsideration but will reveal the details later.



With wide OTT options available, the filmmakers are coming up with interesting as well as intriguing subjects to give a visual treat to the audiences.