Ā-hub launches early stage grant programme to empower innovators

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Incubation Centre (ā hub), is inviting innovators and startups to apply for its AU Nidhi iTBI Ignition grant programme.

Designed to help innovators and start-ups transform their ideas into viable prototypes and products with potential for commercialisation, the programme grant is made possible through the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovation (NIDHI) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Promoting the growth of novel technologies and scientific progress, aiding early-stage tech and science startups in scaling, accelerating growth and reaching milestones, the objectives of the programme grant include elevating the number and quality of tech and science startups in Andhra Pradesh, creating a platform for swift experimentation and adaptable strategies from idea inception to market realisation.

Creating a platform for swift experimentation and adaptable strategies from idea inception to market realisation, supporting projects straddling the prototype-market gap, ensuring commercial potential, cultivating entrepreneurship culture, nurturing tech and science aspirants, establishing a network linking innovators, academia, and mentors, fostering a dynamic innovation landscape form a part of the programme goals.

AU NIDHI iTBI- Ignition grant awards will be a minimum of Rs. 2 lakh and up to a maximum of Rs.10 lakh per award.

Those who are 18 years old and above with a valid identity proof, those associated with R&D or academic institutions can apply as individuals or teams for the programme. NOC from their institution, and time commitment assurance are mandatory.

For more details on guidelines, terms and conditions, please refer to the social media post (# AU Incubation) or send an email to [email protected].