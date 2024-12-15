Govt unveils ‘Jalvahak’ to boost inland waterways

New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday unveiled a major policy for cargo promotion -- 'Jalvahak'.

Jalvahak is aimed at incentivising the movement of long-haul cargo via National Waterways 1 (river Ganga) as well as for National Waterways 2 (river Brahmaputra) and National Waterways 16 (river Barak).

“The government has made a concerted effort to realise the tremendous potential of our rich network of inland waterways. With its advantage of being an economical, ecologically sound, and efficient mode of transportation, we want to boost cargo movement via waterways, to decongest the railways and roadways,” Sonowal said.

“Jalvahak scheme incentivises long haul cargo on NW1, NW2 & and NW16, and provides an opportunity for the trade interests to explore the movement of cargo via waterways with positive economic value proposition. Empowering our vessel operators with this incentive scheme and encouraging our business enterprises with safe and timely delivery of cargo in a cost-effective manner adds meaningfully to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s vision of transformation via transportation as India sails towards becoming a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Sonowal also flagged off cargo ships -- MV AAI, MV Homi Bhaba along with MV Trishul with two Dumb Barges Ajay and Dikhu -- from the GR Jetty in Kolkata, marking the beginning of the Fixed Scheduled Service of Cargo Vessels from Haldia for NW 1 and NW 2.

MV Trishul with two Dumb Barges Ajay and Dikhu is carrying 1,500 tonnes of cement from GR Jetty in Kolkata to Pandu in Guwahati via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

MV Aai -- is carrying 1,000 tonnes of Gypsum to Patna while the third vessel -- MV Homi Bhaba -- is carrying 200 tonnes of coal to Varanasi.

The Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Service will ply vessels between the Kolkata - Patna - Varanasi - Patna - Kolkata stretch of NW 1 and between

Kolkata and Pandu in Guwahati on NW 2 via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Further, the cargo promotion scheme provides a direct incentive to the cargo owners to transport their goods via inland waterways for a distance of more than 300 km.

“The ‘Jalvahak’ scheme encourages reducing logistics costs, decongesting roads and railways, and adapting to a sustainable mode of transportation,” the ministry said.

“The incentive scheme is ideal for major shipping companies, freight forwarders, trade bodies, and associations that handle bulk and containerised cargo. By opting for the scheme, it provides them an opportunity to optimise their supply chain network. The scheme is initially valid for 3 years,” it added.

India boasts an extensive network of inland waterways comprising rivers, canals, backwaters, and creeks. Of the total navigable length of 20,236 km, 17,980 km consists of rivers and 2,256 km is made up of canals, both suitable for mechanised craft.